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'It is coming' - Ruben Amorim insists AC Milan players with get to grips with tactics

'It is coming' - Ruben Amorim insists AC Milan players with get to grips with tactics
'It is coming' - Ruben Amorim insists AC Milan players with get to grips with tacticsREUTERS

New AC Milan boss Ruben Amorim insists in his players will get to grips with his tactical system.

Amorim, 41, was named as AC Milan’s Max Allgeri replacement earlier in the summer, his first job since being sacked by Man United back in January.

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The Portuguese coach has brought his now infamous 3-4-2-1 system with him to the Italian clubs, drawing 2-2 with Celtic in their most recent friendly.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Amorim insisted that his new group of players are getting to grip with the new tactics.

"We tried to keep the ball. We struggled a bit because we pressed high all over the pitch," Amorim admitted.

"We need to build that in and improve it. We'll be sharper physically and read the game better. The team hasn't taken that idea on board yet, but it is coming.

"The lads tried to do the work. It wasn't easy. We should have done better in certain moments, like when we conceded, but that's normal after two weeks of training."

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Ruben AmorimAC MilanSerie A