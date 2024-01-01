Inter Milan striker Thuram: I have an Italian spirit

The France striker, the son of former Juventus defender Lillian Thuram, ended his first season with Inter as a Serie A title winner.
He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "As a child, I watched cartoons in Italian. At home we spoke French, but I learned Italian by playing football with friends in the public gardens, after school. And then, I grew up with pasta.
"I didn't build my career thinking I wanted to play in a certain place. I grew up in Italy, I lived in Spain, I speak English, but my first move was to Germany. Even though I've always had an Italian spirit.
"Inter? The first contacts date back to January 2021. I played left wing and Inter wanted me to be a striker and it actually surprised me, they knew me better than me. Then I got injured and when they came back after the World Cup in Qatar, I had no doubts, even though other clubs had come forward."