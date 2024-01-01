Inter Milan striker Thuram: I have an Italian spirit

Marcus Thuram is full of pride over his time with Inter Milan.

The France striker, the son of former Juventus defender Lillian Thuram, ended his first season with Inter as a Serie A title winner.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "As a child, I watched cartoons in Italian. At home we spoke French, but I learned Italian by playing football with friends in the public gardens, after school. And then, I grew up with pasta.

"I didn't build my career thinking I wanted to play in a certain place. I grew up in Italy, I lived in Spain, I speak English, but my first move was to Germany. Even though I've always had an Italian spirit.

"Inter? The first contacts date back to January 2021. I played left wing and Inter wanted me to be a striker and it actually surprised me, they knew me better than me. Then I got injured and when they came back after the World Cup in Qatar, I had no doubts, even though other clubs had come forward."