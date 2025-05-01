Inter Milan’s Inzaghi and Calhanoglu banned over links with ultras

Inter Milan’s Simone Inzaghi and Hakan Calhanoglu have been given one-match bans for their links to hardcore 'ultra' fans, Italy’s football association said on Thursday.

The bans come after the arrest in September of 19 leading "ultras" linked to both clubs, many of whom are believed to have connections with the 'Ndrangheta mafia.

As a result of this punishment, Inzaghi will miss the match from the bench, and Calhanoglu will be unavailable when Inter Milan host Verona on Saturday.

Inter Milan was fined 70,000 euros ($79,000) over the case, while AC Milan received a 30,000 euros fine.