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Inter Milan reach 'verbal agreement' with Yann Bisseck over new contract

Inter Milan reach 'verbal agreement' with Yann Bisseck over new contract
Inter Milan reach 'verbal agreement' with Yann Bisseck over new contractČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Fotostand / Fantini

Inter Milan have reportedly reached a 'verbal agreement' over a new deal for centre back Yann Bisseck.

The 25-year-old joined Inter from Danish side AGF back in 2023 and has since established himself as one of the best defenders in Serie A.

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Bisseck made 36 appearances across all competitions last season, popping up with three goals and two assists as Inter won the Scudetto and Coppa Italia.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Bisseck and Inter have reached a ‘verbal agreement’ over a new deal until 2031.

That’s a two-year extension on his current deal with the Germany international also set to receive a pay rise.

No announcement is imminent, however, as the formal talks are expected to start over the coming days.

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