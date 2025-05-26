Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi in talks over Saudi Arabia offer

Al-Hilal have reportedly made an offer to make Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi the highest paid manager one the planet in an attempt to lure him to Saudi Arabia.

According to Patrick Berger, Al-Hilal have identified Inzaghi, 49, as their top target to replace Jorge Jesus and are willing to offer him a record-breaking salary.

The Italian has put talks over a move to Saudi Arabia on hold, however, as he prepares for Saturday’s Champions League final against PSG.

It’s understood that Inter Milan are hoping to retain the man that has led them to remarkable success over the past few years and tie him down to a new contract.

Inzaghi has established himself as one of the best coaches on the planet during his time at Inter, winning one Serie A title, two Coppa Italia’s, and three Super Cups.