Conceicao delighted with AC Milan for victory at Empoli

AC Milan coach Sergio Conceicao was pleased with their 2-0 win at Empoli.

Empoli were beaten 2-0 at home as Milan struck through Rafael Leao and Santiago Gimenez. Luca Marianucci was sent off for Empoli after a clash with Gimenez in second-half.

Advertisement Advertisement

“We are working on several areas, but we don’t have much time in training. The defensive movements are very important for keeping the team solid. On the red card situation, I did not like the way we played, because we should not be trying to use the offside trap,” Conceicao told DAZN.

“The temptation at that moment was to take off a striker and put on a defender, but I moved Musah to the right and put Kyle (Walker) in central defence and Joao Felix a bit deeper. A draw here is like a defeat for Milan, so I had to take the gamble.

“With all due respect for Empoli’s aggressive nature and direct approach that shows they are well-drilled, we were the better team throughout and picked up three important points.

“Santi is a quality player, I had already followed him when I was at Porto. Quality works when the players are able to push outside their comfort zone and play for the greater good, which is the collective of the team. These details can bring everyone up to a higher level.

“We all know that players like Pulisic, Joao, Rafa, Tammy and others are great on the ball, but football isn’t just when you have the ball, there is a whole other set of tasks that need to be performed off the ball. Football is simple, there is one net you want the ball in and another you don’t.

“When the players all understand what needs to be done, it will all be much simpler and also more enjoyable for them. This is the kind of football that I want to see. After that, they will have different thoughts and ideas from different coaches, but this is how I see it and they are with me right now.”