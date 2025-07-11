Historic Serie A clash closer to confirmation in Australia

Tribal Football
Optus Stadium in Perth is one step closer to becoming the first stadium outside of Italy to host Serie A football.
Will Russell / Getty Images via AFP
The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said on Thursday it had given permission for AC Milan to host their Serie A match against Como in Perth, Australia next season.

The match is set to clash with the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics which will be held at Milan's San Siro home on February 6.

"The federal council of the FIGC have responded positively to the Italian league's request for the AC Milan-Como match to take place in Perth," FIGC said in a statement.

"Now there needs to be a formal green light from the Australian association, UEFA, the Asian Football Confederation and FIFA," it added.

If the relevant permissions are given, it will mark the first time that a Serie A match has been played outside Italy.

The new Serie A campaign starts on the weekend of August 22-24.

