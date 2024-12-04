Genoa move to deny sale rumours

Genoa have denied the club is up for sale.

Genoa and struggling owners 777 Partners released a joint statement on Tuesday to deny the media speculation.

The press release read: “With regards to some stories appearing in the media over the last few days, 777 Genoa CFC Holdings S.r.l. and Genoa CFC S.p.A. clarify as follows.

“The majority shareholders 777 Genoa CFC Holdings S.r.l. has not given a mandate to anyone to sell its shares in Genoa CFC S.p.A., let alone to Moelis & Company.

“The majority shareholders and Genoa CFC S.p.A. therefore reject any form of speculation and media suggestion, confirming its effort to support Genoa CFC in its growth process and consolidation in the reference market.”