Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd kickoff Gyokeres negotiations with Sporting CP
St.James’ Park could end Liverpool's invincible form with unbelievable top 6 record
Arsenal could avoid Isak and Gyokeres and sign Everton forward for free
Arsenal set to rotate against Man Utd as defensive crisis looms

Genoa move to deny sale rumours

Carlos Volcano
Genoa move to deny sale rumours
Genoa move to deny sale rumoursGenoa/Facebook
Genoa have denied the club is up for sale.

Genoa and struggling owners 777 Partners released a joint statement on Tuesday to deny the media speculation.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The press release read: “With regards to some stories appearing in the media over the last few days, 777 Genoa CFC Holdings S.r.l. and Genoa CFC S.p.A. clarify as follows.

“The majority shareholders 777 Genoa CFC Holdings S.r.l. has not given a mandate to anyone to sell its shares in Genoa CFC S.p.A., let alone to Moelis & Company.

“The majority shareholders and Genoa CFC S.p.A. therefore reject any form of speculation and media suggestion, confirming its effort to support Genoa CFC in its growth process and consolidation in the reference market.”

Mentions
Serie AGenoa
Related Articles
Genoa coach Vieira "happy" with Balotelli after victory at Udinese
Vieira oversees first Genoa win as they defeat 10-man Udinese
Brentford scout posted to check on Genoa's Dane