Genoa coach Vieira rejects "worst performance" claims for Torino draw

Genoa coach Patrick Vieira was left satisfied after their 1-1 draw at Torino.

Andrea Pinamonti canceled out an own goal scored by Genoa to earn the point, though the visitors escaped a good penalty call for Toro in injury-time.

Advertisement Advertisement

Put to Vieira it was the worst performance of his tenure, the Frenchman replied: "I don't agree with you. The match was very difficult and balanced for both teams. We wanted to show that we could compete against a strong team at their home. The draw in my opinion is fair.

"Today we had to show this, even in difficult moments and we managed to score in the second half. We have to continue working like this.

“I can only control my team's game, for the rest I believe that decisions should be respected.

“I have a squad where I can change. The positive thing is having offensive players who allow me to make various choices."