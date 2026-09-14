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Gattuso claims Lazio star is 'Real Madrid level'

Lazio head coach Gennaro Gattuso.
Lazio head coach Gennaro Gattuso.Profimedia

Lazio head coach Gennaro Gattuso has hailed Nuno Tavares' start to the 2026/27 campaign in Rome.

The Portuguese international spent the 2024/25 season on loan at the Serie A giants and his performances persuaded the club to activate a clause to sign him permanently from Arsenal last summer.

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He's continued to be a vital creative force - after Gattuso replaced Maurizio Sarri at the Stadio Olimpico - and his new boss sees big things for his future.

"Nuno Tavares has the level to play for Real Madrid.

"He could be at Real Madrid. He has everything: speed, a good right foot, a good left foot. It's unusual, but after a match he needs time to recover, but he's a good lad. 

You just have to get inside his head and make him understand. He knows he has talent and could have spent 10 or 12 years at Real Madrid with his qualities."

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