Gasperini laments "missed opportunity" for Atalanta in Super Cup

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini admitted frustration after their UEFA Super Cup defeat to Real Madrid.

Atalanta lost 2-0 in Warsaw on Wednesday night.

Gasperini said: “I was fairly confident we could cause Real Madrid problems with our style of football. Clearly, the game changed after their goal, especially the second one was avoidable. They undoubtedly deserved the victory,” Gasperini told Sky Sport Italia.

“We had started well in the second half and had those big chances with the save on Pasalic, but also when Lookman was sent clear and strangely decided not to shoot with his left foot with the goal gaping.

“Clearly, in these games whoever takes the lead gets the momentum and it becomes difficult to come back, much like when we went in front in Dublin.

“We missed a big opportunity considering how the game was going and that disappoints me. We should be more clinical and show more quality in that situation, as it was so important to break the deadlock.

“Other than that, it remains a very important experience, but these experiences mean more when you win. I am still very proud, but we always seem to be missing just that little dot. We had it in Dublin, we missed it tonight.

“I’m sorry for the lads, because they gave their all this evening, played with quality and it was an opportunity you get very few times in life to win a game like this.”