Galatasaray submit new Victor Osimhen bid after previous Napoli rejection

Galatasaray have reportedly submitted a third bid to Napoli for striker Victor Osimhen as they continue their ambitious approach.

The Turkish champions are adamant they will get their man and have submitted a new and improved offer for the 26-year-old.

Napoli continue to hold out for their €75 million asking price and are understood to have rejected a €70 million from Galatasaray earlier in the week.

According to Fabrizio Romano, their new bid reaches the price tag, but it will be €40m immediate payment and €35m in instalments.

Galatasaray have also made ‘bank guarantees’ that ensure they can afford such a deal, which if completed, will be the biggest in Turkish football history.

