Fiorentina coach Palladino "happy and satisfied" after Vitoria draw

Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino was satisfied after their 1-1 draw at Europa Conference League opponents Vitoria.

Rolando Mandragora struck late for the point, which sees the Viola reach the final eight. Palladino insists it was job done on the night.

Advertisement Advertisement

Top eight:

"The goal was to get into the top eight and we achieved it. We are very happy and satisfied. I have to thank the team for the path we have taken in the Conference League. Regardless of first, second or third place, it was important for us to avoid a preliminary round in February. This will give us more time to train."

Are you satisfied with the team's overall performance?

"I have nothing to reproach the team for. We faced a good team, in a heated environment. Vitoria are fearsome at home, they play a lot in transition and they spoiled our play. In the second half the substitutions gave energy and positivity. We created many chances, but we also conceded something. It was a good match, which will help us grow, especially the many young players we have in the squad."

Beltran played on the left. Is that his role at the moment?

"Honestly, tonight I only had him available for that position, due to Sottil's influence. Beltran is a generous player, who makes himself available. Jokingly, at the end of the game he told me he can also be a goalkeeper. I'm satisfied with the whole group."

What do you think of Richardson? Where can he still improve?

"I believe a lot in Richardson, he has different characteristics from other midfielders. However, he must understand that it is time to raise the level. He still seems to play lightly, but in Serie A and the Conference League something more is needed. He must improve in his body posture, positioning and vision of the game. We also spoke about him yesterday, he knows what I expect from him. He is young and with a little more effort he can improve a lot."

What didn't you like in the first half and what did you change at half-time?

"I made a mistake in preparing for the match. At half-time we changed some tactical aspects, with the full-backs, midfielders and wingers. In the second half the team was better. When players can't do certain things, they need the staff and the coach to put them in the conditions to perform at their best."

The change of pace coincided with Kean's chance in the 65th minute. Do you agree?

"Yes, at that moment we had an emotional shock. In the first half we were a bit slow, less intense and less attentive to references. Vitoria is a good team, that plays well. We must also compliment our opponents. In the second half we were good at believing until the end, attacking high and creating opportunities. The objective was achieved and these games make us grow."