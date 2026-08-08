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Fenerbahce launch bid for Napoli striker Romelu Lukaku

Fenerbahce launch bid for Napoli striker Romelu Lukaku
Fenerbahce launch bid for Napoli striker Romelu LukakuNicola Ianuale / Alamy / Profimedia

Fenerbahce have reportedly made their opening bid for Napoli striker Romelu Lukaku.

Napoli are understood to want rid of the 33-year-old following a disappointing 2025-26, in which he scored once in just seven games.

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According to Sky in Italy, Fenerbahce have made an opening offer of £4.28m (€5m) to sign the Belgium international.

There is still a gap in valuation, however, with Napoli seeking around £8.6m, but it’s understood that all parties want to get the deal done.

Lukaku is open to the move, while Federico Pastorello, his agent, has arrived at Napoli’s training camp to get it sorted.

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Romelu LukakuNapoliFenerbahceSerie ASuper LigFootball transfers