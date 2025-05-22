Ex-Juventus boss Thiago Motta linked with AC Milan job

Thiago Motta is the latest manager to be linked with the AC Milan job despite his disastrous spell as Juventus boss earlier in the season.

Current AC Milan manager Sergio Conceicao is set to depart just six months following a string of disappointing results that has seen his side miss out on European football.

According to Sky Sport Italia reporter Gianluca Di Marzio, former Juventus manager Thiago Motta, 42, is the latest to be linked with the job.

Motta’s reputation as one of Italy’s best young managers took a major hit after he was sacked by Juve in March.

Milan are keeping their options open, however, and have previously been linked with Napoli’s Antonio Conte and OM manager Roberto de Zerbi.

The Italian giants will be hoping to put their worst season in recent memory behind them, with the highest position they can earn being seventh with one Serie A game to go.