Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea STUNNED by Osimhen's contract demands
Cantona-esque? Beyond Ten Hag's anger Man Utd fans can be excited about Zirkzee's latest appearance
Real Sociedad midfielder Merino passes Arsenal medical
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: I like Gallagher a lot

Ex-Italy star Graziani: Fonseca already in balance at AC Milan

Ex-Italy star Graziani: Fonseca already in balance at AC Milan
Ex-Italy star Graziani: Fonseca already in balance at AC Milan
Ex-Italy star Graziani: Fonseca already in balance at AC MilanAction Plus
Former Roma and Torino star Ciccio Graziani says AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca is already "in balance".

Graziani was reacting to Milan's poor defeat to Parma on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told Sportmediaset:  "The Rossoneri cannot waste time, if the team does not have clear tactical ideas from its coach then something must change, in football there is no time.

"I hope not for Milan, but if if it doesn't change from the next match then Fonseca remains a bit in the balance.

"If it were for the fans it's an incredible own goal, it would tarnish his image, but I don't want to comment on things that aren't clear, there isn't even have a deputy for (Theo) Hernandez! Who plays?"

Mentions
Serie AAC MilanFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Bologna sign AC Milan midfielder Pobega
AC Milan chief Furlani makes clear Barcelona chances of signing Leao
AC Milan coach Fonseca: We need more from Leao; I'm happy what Furlani said