Ex-Italy star Graziani: Fonseca already in balance at AC Milan

Former Roma and Torino star Ciccio Graziani says AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca is already "in balance".

Graziani was reacting to Milan's poor defeat to Parma on Saturday.

He told Sportmediaset: "The Rossoneri cannot waste time, if the team does not have clear tactical ideas from its coach then something must change, in football there is no time.

"I hope not for Milan, but if if it doesn't change from the next match then Fonseca remains a bit in the balance.

"If it were for the fans it's an incredible own goal, it would tarnish his image, but I don't want to comment on things that aren't clear, there isn't even have a deputy for (Theo) Hernandez! Who plays?"