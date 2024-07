DONE DEAL: Walace leaves Udinese for Cruzeiro

Cruzeiro have signed Udinese midfielder Walace.

The Brazilian returns home in a permanent deal.

The midfielder made 165 appearances for the Friuli, scoring three goals.

Walace posted to social media: "5 years, 5 seasons lived together! Thanks Udinese, it was a huge pleasure."