Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

DONE DEAL: Udinese sign Colo Colo striker Pizarro

DONE DEAL: Udinese sign Colo Colo striker Pizarro
DONE DEAL: Udinese sign Colo Colo striker Pizarro
DONE DEAL: Udinese sign Colo Colo striker PizarroTribalfootball
Udinese have signed Colo Colo striker Damian Pizarro.

The 19 year-old has signed a deal with Udinese in 2029.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Zebrette announced last night: "A great new talent arrives at the Bianconera house. Damian Pizarro is officially a new Udinese player.

"The Chilean striker was purchased outright by Colo Colo and signed a contract until June 30, 2029. Strong physically but with excellent technical quality, Pizarro, as per the tradition of the Bianconera always attentive to global scouting, is one of the best prospects in South America and not only in his role.

"Now for him the time has come for the great leap in Europe to wear the black and white jersey and grow in Udinese which is enriched by another young man of great value and potential.

"Bienvenido Damian!"

Mentions
Serie APizarro DamianUdineseColo ColoFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Walace leaves Udinese for Cruzeiro
New Udinese technical director Nani leaves door open to Alexis return
Kosta Runjaic named new coach of Udinese