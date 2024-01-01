DONE DEAL: Udinese sign Colo Colo striker Pizarro

Udinese have signed Colo Colo striker Damian Pizarro.

The 19 year-old has signed a deal with Udinese in 2029.

The Zebrette announced last night: "A great new talent arrives at the Bianconera house. Damian Pizarro is officially a new Udinese player.

"The Chilean striker was purchased outright by Colo Colo and signed a contract until June 30, 2029. Strong physically but with excellent technical quality, Pizarro, as per the tradition of the Bianconera always attentive to global scouting, is one of the best prospects in South America and not only in his role.

"Now for him the time has come for the great leap in Europe to wear the black and white jersey and grow in Udinese which is enriched by another young man of great value and potential.

"Bienvenido Damian!"