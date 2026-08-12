Fenerbahce have announced the signing of veteran striker Romelu Lukaku from Napoli.

The 33-year-old had a disappointing 2025-26 for Napoli, scoring once in just seven games as his season was disrupted by injuries and off-pitch issues.

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Lukaku has now left the Serie A side for pastures new, joining Turkish side Fenerbahce for a reported €6m plus add-ons, flying out this evening to Istanbul.

The Belgium international joins on a reported two-year deal with an option to extend by a further 12 months.

Speaking to the club’s website, Lukaku said: "Hello dear Fenerbahçe fans.

“It is a great honor and privilege for me to join your club and be a part of such a magnificent club with such a glorious history.

“Honestly, we have a great team, and I'm very happy to be a part of such a strong team.

“I will work hard every day, doing my best in training and on the pitch, trying to help the team in the best way possible.

“I want to make the most of every moment I spend on the pitch to help the team win games.

“I would like to thank the board of directors and our coach, firstly for the trust and belief they placed in me as a person, and secondly for their belief in my abilities as a footballer.

“I'm 100% ready, I'm ready to go out onto the field.

“This is a somewhat emotional moment for me as well, because I'm returning to Türkiye after many years. As you know, I lived here as a young child, and this is where I discovered the world of professional football with my father.

“Therefore, returning will be a very special and emotional moment for me. I am very proud that this is happening with Fenerbahçe.

“Thank you for your support. See you soon.”