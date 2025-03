DONE DEAL? Napoli reach agreement with Empoli for Marianucci

Napoli have clinched an agreement for Empoli defender Luca Marianucci.

Relevo says Marianucci will move to the Vesuvius next season.

All parties have agreed to a transfer fee of just under €10m and Marianucci will sign a contract with Napoli until 2030.

The 20-year-old comes from Empoli's youth system.

The 1.94m defender made his senior debut in August, making 13 more appearances since then.