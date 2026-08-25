Done Deal: Milutin Osmajic joins Serie A club Genoa

Milutin Osmajic has left Preston North End to join Serie A side Genoa for an undisclosed fee after three seasons in England.

The 27-year-old Montenegro international made 111 appearances for Preston, scoring 31 goals, but his spell at the Championship club was marked by several disciplinary issues.

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Osmajic received an eight-match suspension in October 2024 after being found guilty of biting Blackburn Rovers defender Owen Beck.

He was later charged with racially abusing Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri and received a nine-game ban last November.

The forward was subsequently sent off for violent conduct against Hull City in his fourth Championship appearance after returning from suspension.

Osmajic featured in Preston’s opening-day defeat by Bolton Wanderers but was absent from the squad for Saturday’s loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers.