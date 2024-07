DONE DEAL: Juventus detail sale of Soule to Roma

DONE DEAL: Juventus detail sale of Soule to Roma

Juventus have released details of Matias Soule's sale to Roma.

The Argentina winger completed his transfer on Tuesday. He has signed a five-year contract worth €2m-a-season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Juve have announced Soule departs for €25.6m plus €4m in bonuses.

Roma will pay the transfer fee over a four-year period.

Juventus say the transfer will ern the club a capital gain of €22.4m.