DONE DEAL: Bologna sign Sassuolo defender Erlic

Bologna have signed Sassuolo defender Martin Erlic.

Croatia international Erlic has moved to Bologna as a replacement for Riccardo Calafiori after his sale to Arsenal.

Erlic joins Bologna for a fee of €7m.

Interestingly, Erlic played for new Bologna coach Vincenzo Italiano at Spezia.

Bologna are also eyeing fellow defender Mats Hummels, who is a free agent after leaving Borussia Dortmund.