De Sciglio blasts Juventus after preseason axe

Mattia De Sciglio has hit out at Juventus after being axed from the senior squad in preseason.

It has been suggested the defender was dropped due to injury.

Advertisement Advertisement

But De Sciglio has since released a statement, declaring: “In recent hours, I heard some inaccuracies about me.

"I want to make clear that I am fine and do not have any physical problems, despite what was said by Sky Sport and other media outlets, so I was not called up purely as a decision from the club.

“I graciously ask the journalists to get the right information before they release incorrect news.”