David de Gea agrees new long-term Fiorentina deal

David de Gea has decided to stay with Fiorentina after agreeing a new deal with the Italian club that would keep him there until 2028.

The 34-year-old has been a key player for La Viola this season, helping them qualify for the Europa Conference League for a second consecutive season.

De Gea spent a year as a free agent after being released by former club Man United and has been linked with a potential return to the Premier League side following a string of disappointing performance from Andre Onana.

He has since shut down such talk, deciding to put pen to paper on a new three-year deal with Fiorentina, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

His pervious deal was set to expire this summer but 11 clean sheets and two penalty saves ensured Fiorentina did everything they could to keep him.