Conte lauds 'extraordinary' Serie A title win amid Napoli exit rumours

Antonio Conte enjoyed himself while celebrating Napoli's Serie A title win despite multiple reports linking him with an early exit from the club.

Napoli secured the Scudetto with a comfortable 2-0 win over Cagliari on the last day of the season, their second in three years.

Despite taking his side from tenth to the title, Conte looks set to leave Napoli with several reports linking him with other Italian giants.

Speaking at the parade, Conte wasn’t thinking about his future.

"We work to do something important and give these sensations to ourselves, but above all to the fans. I am truly happy, celebrating the Scudetto at Napoli is truly something extraordinary," Conte told Rai from the top of the bus in the parade.

"It is a city that gives you everything, and wants a lot in return. I think we gave them all we had and they are repaying us today with this extraordinary affection. You really need to experience it to understand what it means.

"It is difficult not to create a special bond with this city, it is full of passion and enthusiasm."