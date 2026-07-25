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Chelsea REJECT Como's latest Trevoh Chalobah offer

Chelsea REJECT Como's latest Trevoh Chalobah offer
Chelsea REJECT Como's latest Trevoh Chalobah offerČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Paul Terry

Chelsea have reportedly rejected Como's latest offer for defender Trevoh Chalobah.

The 27-year-old is expected to leave his boyhood club this summer and has been heavily linked with a move to Cesc FabregasComo.

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According to Fabrizio Romano, that move isn’t progressed as Chelsea reject Como’s latest bid for Chalobah.

Como’s latest offer for the England international was around £25 million, including add-ons, which remains some way off Chelsea’s £35m asking price.

Fabregas’ side are now starting to explore other options, although Chalobah remains keen on making the move happen.

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Trevoh ChalobahCesc FabregasChelseaComoSerie APremier LeagueFootball transfers