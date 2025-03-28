Capello demands from AC Milan: Less artificial intelligence, more human eye

Former AC Milan and Juventus coach Fabio Capello hopes artificial intelligence doesn't drive human expertise out of football.

Capello was focusing on the problems engulfing Milan this season when he touched on AI.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Well, have they performed and are they performing as much as you would expect from their potential? Certainly not.

"Then we need to understand why. Were they self-exalted before or are they depressed now? My impression is that in previous years they had people in the club and on the bench who were able to strike the right chords to make them perform better. While today they don't...".

Capello then said: "I sum up my hope in one sentence: less artificial intelligence, more human eye. I hope that more and more people from football work at Milan, capable of recognizing talents and then helping them grow in their characteristics. Because data can help, but it doesn't explain everything and above all it doesn't form great teams on its own."