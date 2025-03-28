Tribal Football
Most Read
Brother of ex-Juventus star Pogba out of jail and back on pitch with 2-goal blast
Liverpool and Chelsea join Man United in race to sign €90m rated Juventus star
Barcelona coach Flick angered by timing of Osasuna clash
Carragher on Alexander-Arnold's Real Madrid move: I’m not angry about him going for free

Capello demands from AC Milan: Less artificial intelligence, more human eye

Carlos Volcano
Capello demands from AC Milan: Less artificial intelligence, more human eye
Capello demands from AC Milan: Less artificial intelligence, more human eyeAC Milan/Getty
Former AC Milan and Juventus coach Fabio Capello hopes artificial intelligence doesn't drive human expertise out of football.

Capello was focusing on the problems engulfing Milan this season when he touched on AI.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Well, have they performed and are they performing as much as you would expect from their potential? Certainly not.

"Then we need to understand why. Were they self-exalted before or are they depressed now? My impression is that in previous years they had people in the club and on the bench who were able to strike the right chords to make them perform better. While today they don't...".

Capello then said: "I sum up my hope in one sentence: less artificial intelligence, more human eye. I hope that more and more people from football work at Milan, capable of recognizing talents and then helping them grow in their characteristics. Because data can help, but it doesn't explain everything and above all it doesn't form great teams on its own."

Mentions
Serie AAC MilanJuventusFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Al Nassr coach Pioli wanted back in Serie A
Agents for Lille striker David fielding approaches from across Europe
Liverpool and Chelsea join Man United in race to sign €90m rated Juventus star