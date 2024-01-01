Bonucci blames Allegri for Juventus exit

The former defender insists he didn't deserved to be treated as he was last summer.
He told Passa dal Bsmt: “I was forced to leave, almost running away, because somebody had decided this was the way to go.
“It was the decision of a single person that I didn’t deserve. I thought it was a joke to leave like this after more than 500 matches. Perhaps my experience at Juventus wasn’t yet over. When I think about becoming a coach, I think about that bench. I dream of coaching an important club like Juventus. I like to think that this story isn’t over.
"It’s an open wound because you expect to receive a lot when you give a lot.
“Juventus did give me a lot, but to end it like this was a blow that I’d never imagined. It hurt me. I am still disappointed when I talk about it.”