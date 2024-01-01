Bonucci blames Allegri for Juventus exit

Tribal Football
Leonardo Bonucci blames Max Allegri for his exit from Juventus last year.

The former defender insists he didn't deserved to be treated as he was last summer.

He told Passa dal Bsmt: “I was forced to leave, almost running away, because somebody had decided this was the way to go.

“It was the decision of a single person that I didn’t deserve. I thought it was a joke to leave like this after more than 500 matches. Perhaps my experience at Juventus wasn’t yet over. When I think about becoming a coach, I think about that bench. I dream of coaching an important club like Juventus. I like to think that this story isn’t over.

"It’s an open wound because you expect to receive a lot when you give a lot.

“Juventus did give me a lot, but to end it like this was a blow that I’d never imagined. It hurt me. I am still disappointed when I talk about it.”

