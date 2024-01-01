Bologna want to sign Man Utd winger this summer in HUGE deal

Italian Serie A outfit Bologna are interested in Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri.

The Red Devils are keen to sell the Uruguay winger, who is not in manager Erik ten Hag’s plans.

Pellistri barely featured last term, but did get off the bench in the Community Shield loss on penalties to Manchester City.

Per La Gazzetta dello Sport, Bologna would be eager to bring Pellistri in on loan.

They are willing to include an obligation to buy in the agreement to secure him permanently.

Pellistri is also said to be a target for Greek outfit Panathinaikos this summer.