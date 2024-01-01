Tribal Football
Most Read
Manuel Ugarte, Mendes & Man Utd: The (potential) Ten Hag signing Premier League made
Fiorentina coach Palladino lays out De Gea, Amrabat plans
Bologna want to sign Man Utd winger this summer in HUGE deal
WATCH: Bayern Munich pair De Ligt, Mazraoui fly to England for Man Utd medicals

Bologna want to sign Man Utd winger this summer in HUGE deal

Bologna want to sign Man Utd winger this summer in HUGE deal
Bologna want to sign Man Utd winger this summer in HUGE deal
Bologna want to sign Man Utd winger this summer in HUGE dealAction Plus
Italian Serie A outfit Bologna are interested in Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri.

The Red Devils are keen to sell the Uruguay winger, who is not in manager Erik ten Hag’s plans.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Pellistri barely featured last term, but did get off the bench in the Community Shield loss on penalties to Manchester City.

Per La Gazzetta dello Sport, Bologna would be eager to bring Pellistri in on loan.

They are willing to include an obligation to buy in the agreement to secure him permanently.

Pellistri is also said to be a target for Greek outfit Panathinaikos this summer.

Mentions
Serie APellistri FacundoBolognaManchester UnitedManchester CityPanathinaikosFootball TransfersPremier League
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Saudi go for De Gea, Partey; Zlat chooses Morata for AC Milan; Man Utd crank up transfer decisions
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Casemiro v Rabiot at Man Utd; Juventus Galeno push; SPL won't drop De Bruyne plans
Mother of Man Utd, Liverpool target Rabiot: Interested clubs can only talk to me