Bologna chief Fenucci warns Juventus off Calafiori

Bologna chief Claudio Fenucci insists Riccardo Calafiori isn't for sale.

The Italy defender is being linked with Juventus after former Bologna coach Thiago Motta's appointment by the Bianconeri.

However, Fenucci is adamant there's no plans to sell this summer.

He said, “On Calafiori the desire is to confirm a large part of this season’s squad. We want to move forward with this group which can still improve.

"We prefer to continue with them, at the moment we have already communicated to his agent that we have no intention of moving the player.”

