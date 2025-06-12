Neymar’s father keen to renew son’s contract with Santos

Neymar's father and manager wants the star player to renew his contract with Santos. In this exclusive interview with Flashscore at Confut USA in Miami, he gave details about his son's future but reaffirmed that the decision is up to the player ultimately.

"I want (him to stay at Santos). I want him to continue. He'll choose, as always. We'll put on the table the options he has to develop," assured Neymar's father.

Advertisement Advertisement

"What I need is for Neymar to develop. And that's why we're helping Santos to restructure, so that he can develop now, in the second half of the year, a year away from the World Cup, to be in the best possible environment to stay at a high level," he added.

Neymar in action for Santos Reinaldo Campos / Santos FC

Neymar Santos Senior is in Miami to "listen to some clubs" and the partners who work with the star. The talks will play an important role in deciding the future of Neymar, whose contract with Santos expires on June 30th.

Partnership models with Santos

"The model is restructuring. First, restructure the club, because how will the club receive players of Neymar's stature if it has only undergone a small restructuring?

"Brazilian football needs to grow in its entirety, in terms of structure, in terms of development, not only socially, but also in terms of entertainment. It needs to become a business. Otherwise, you won't be able to place big stars in Brazilian football; it will always be a club that exports athletes," he added.

Neymar returned to Santos in 2025 Santos FC

On Ancelotti's arrival and talks with Neymar

"It's very positive. It's not cultural for Brazil to use a foreign coach. But since he's (Carlo Ancelotti) arrived, we have to hope that everything works out.

"He's a winner, he's a guy who's won everything, and he can help us on this journey.

He's already spoken to Neymar; they've talked. Neymar went to the team room at the last game to talk to his friends and Ancelotti. So everything is normal, everything is fine."

Ancelotti on Brazil vs Paraguay Rafael Ribeiro / CBF

On Neymar's fitness

"We're happy because Neymar is completely recovered. Now it's just a little bit of pace and that's it. Everything will be fine."