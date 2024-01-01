Tribal Football
Baroni frustrated with Lazio in Udinese defeat
Lazio coach Marco Baroni was unhappy with his players after defeat at Udinese.

The Zebrette won 2-1 via goals from Lorenzo Lucca and Florian Thauvin. Gustav Isaksen struck for Lazio.

“We conceded two bad goals and this happened with Venezia too,” Baroni told Sky Italia.

“They are a very physical team and it is not easy, but we must improve and be more concrete with both defending and attacking phases.

“We got into their box 48 times compared to just 13 for Udinese, so it’s not easy to get the game back on track when they are sitting so deep. We know that we have to improve and move the ball around quicker.

“We spread the ball down the wings a lot today, but need to provide better crosses. Boulaye Dia has more capability at moving between the lines, Dele-Bashiru has to improve, but the team is well aware of that.

“We need to move the ball around faster, that is how we can become less predictable. We had three or four chances to change it up to the other flank and didn’t do it.”

