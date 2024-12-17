Atalanta striker Lookman has message for youngsters after winning African Player of the Year

Atalanta striker Ademola Lookman is full of pride after being named African Player of the Year.

Lookman won the Ballon d'Or on Monday.

He said, "I have to say thank you to all the presidents, teammates and teams of all the countries where I played and who gave me the affection necessary to climb to the top of African football.

"Thanks also to my family, to my nation and to all those who voted me as the best player on the continent. It has been an incredible year, I am very proud of what I have done.

"I want to say to everyone, young and old: do not let your wings be clipped, transform pain and suffering into opportunities and continue to dream. Thank you all!"

