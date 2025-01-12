Tribal Football
Atalanta coach Gasperini relieved after Udinese stalemate

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini had no complaints after their 0-0 draw with Udinese on Saturday.

Gasperini admitted relief after the stalemate.

“We faced a team that ran more than us,” Gasperini told DAZN.

“We were lucky when (Alexis) Sanchez had those two massive chances. We surely did better in the second half, which is a good point for us, given our performance.

“There’s nothing I can say regarding the commitment. We faced a physical team that caused trouble for us.

“Of course, absentees can have an impact, but we didn’t cope with their physicality. When you don’t recover the ball, you can’t generate the play. Only a few coped with the game’s intensity.

“It wasn’t easy as we met a physically superior opponent. The workloads are an excuse I won’t use. "

