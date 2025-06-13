Antonio Conte hits out at 'upsetting' rumours linking him with Juventus return

Napoli manager Antonio Conte has hit out at the media for the rumours that linked him with a return to Juventus, saying there was 'no agreement whatsoever'.

The 55-year-old took Napoli from tenth to Serie A Champions in his one season at the club but once the 2024-25 campaign ended, he was rumoured to be eyeing a departure.

Conte ultimately decided to stay at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium for at least one more season.

In an interview with Sky Italia, Conte said there was "no agreement whatsoever" over a potential return to Juventus.

Conte said: "What upsets me is that, just a month before the end of the season, there were talks of me going to Juventus, suggesting I could leave Napoli.

“ I had no agreement whatsoever with Juventus. To anyone who tried to approach me, I said: ‘I won’t speak to anyone until I’ve talked with President De Laurentiis'."