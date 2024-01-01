Amoruso convinced Osimhen and Napoli can come together

Former Fiorentina defender Lorenzo Amoruso says Napoli should try to convince Victor Osimhen to stay.

Amoruso is baffled by the situation around the Nigeria international.

He told Radio Kiss Kiss: "Osimhen would be an added value for Napoli, the problem is that he doesn't play despite being a Salaried from Napoli. When you are paid for me in July and August you have to play, you have to train and play. Honestly we are exaggerating in the attitudes of the players and the agents.

"But even the doctors who guarantee these certificates, as happened with (Atalanta midfielder Teun) Koopmeiners, are wrong. Is Koopmeiners really stressed? It seems strange to me. Unfortunately, contracts are now worthless.

"Those contracts, which are signed by two people, are only valid for clubs. (Antonio) Conte? I don't think it will lead to resignation."