Tribal Football
Most Read
Rene Meulensteen exclusive: Man Utd buying Ugarte; finding Shaw replacement; a new role for Lisandro?
Arsenal want Atalanta forward in £40M push
Man Utd could bid for unwanted Chelsea star
Super agent Minguella slams Barcelona over Roque deal

Amoruso convinced Osimhen and Napoli can come together

Amoruso convinced Osimhen and Napoli can come together
Amoruso convinced Osimhen and Napoli can come together
Amoruso convinced Osimhen and Napoli can come togetherAction Plus
Former Fiorentina defender Lorenzo Amoruso says Napoli should try to convince Victor Osimhen to stay.

Amoruso is baffled by the situation around the Nigeria international.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told Radio Kiss Kiss: "Osimhen would be an added value for Napoli, the problem is that he doesn't play despite being a Salaried from Napoli. When you are paid for me in July and August you have to play, you have to train and play. Honestly we are exaggerating in the attitudes of the players and the agents.

"But even the doctors who guarantee these certificates, as happened with (Atalanta midfielder Teun) Koopmeiners, are wrong. Is Koopmeiners really stressed? It seems strange to me. Unfortunately, contracts are now worthless.

"Those contracts, which are signed by two people, are only valid for clubs. (Antonio) Conte? I don't think it will lead to resignation."

Mentions
Serie AAmoruso LorenzoOsimhen VictorKoopmeiners TeunNapoliFiorentinaAtalantaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer
Napoli confident of Lukaku price with Chelsea; Osimhen sale remains option
Atalanta chief Percassi not giving up on rebel pair Koopmeiners, Lookman