Adrian Ricchiuti exclusive: Catania in Serie A; learning from Mihajlovic and Simeone

Adrian Ricchiuti, a name synonymous with passion and skill, left an indelible mark on Italian football as a dynamic attacking midfielder.

Born in Argentina, he combined South American flair with European tactical discipline, representing clubs like Rimini, Genoa, Livorno, and Catania during his successful career spanning over two decades.

Now a coach, Ricchiuti continues to inspire the football world. In an exclusive interview with Tribalfootball, he reflects on his playing career, iconic teammates, legendary coaches, and the future of football.

You played for several clubs like Genoa, Livorno, and Catania. Which experience was the most rewarding, and which was the most challenging?

I was fortunate to play for many important teams in Italy, each of which taught me valuable lessons. All experiences were special, but if I had to choose, my time at Rimini and Catania stands out as the most rewarding.

During your time at Genoa, you played alongside Davide Nicola, now a renowned coach. What was he like as a player, and how do you view his coaching career, especially his work at Cagliari?

Davide was an excellent player—a fantastic right-back and an even better person. He was fun and brought positivity to the team. As a coach, his career speaks volumes. He has consistently achieved success, often in situations where people doubted him initially. At Cagliari, he faced challenges early on, but the results have started to come. He’s doing a great job and deserves all the success for the future.

You were part of a successful Catania side that qualified for European competitions. What was that experience like?

That period was one of the best in Catania's history and my career. The city and its people were fantastic, and those four years were truly magical. We had a strong group, excellent coaches, and incredible fans who supported us everywhere. They played a big part in our achievements.

How was it playing with stars like Maxi López, Pablo Ledesma, Schelotto, Legrottaglie, and Suazo at Catania?

It was an honor to share the pitch with such great players. Beyond their talent, we had a strong bond in the dressing room—we were like brothers, always supporting and fighting for each other. I learned so much from them, not just as a player but also as a person.

Papu Gómez was one of Serie A’s most skilled and technical players. What was it like playing with him, and how do you view his career?

Papu arrived at Catania as a young, talented player. From the first moment, you could see his exceptional skill and technique. He matured at Atalanta, and under a great coach like Gasperini, he became an extraordinary player. Off the pitch, Papu was a positive, genuine person. His career has been nothing short of impressive.

You played for notable coaches like Giampaolo, Maran, and Montella at Catania. What was it like working with them?

I was lucky to work with such incredible coaches. Each of them taught me a lot, and it’s difficult to put into words the impact they had on me. They, along with Sinisa Mihajlović and Diego Simeone, shaped me both as a player and as a person. I’ll always be grateful.

What was it like working with Sinisa Mihajlović, and how would you describe him as a coach?

Sinisa was a special individual—an outstanding player and an even better human being. His qualities as a person were extraordinary. Words can’t fully capture the impact he had on me. I will always cherish the memories of working with him.

You also worked with Diego Simeone at Catania. What was he like as a coach?

Simeone joined us when he was just starting his coaching career, but even then, you could tell he had something special. His passion, knowledge, and leadership were incredible. I feel fortunate to have been coached by him and to have learned so much.

How do you view Diego Simeone’s success at Atlético Madrid and their performances this season?

What he has achieved at Atlético Madrid is remarkable. The club has transformed under his leadership, consistently competing at the highest level. He’s done extraordinary work year after year, and my compliments go to him for his success this season as well.

As a former Genoa player, what are your thoughts on their current performance and the arrival of Balotelli?

Genoa has faced many challenges this season, especially after losing key players over the summer. Injuries have also played a part. I think it will be a tough year for them, but I hope they manage to overcome these difficulties and achieve positive results.

After retiring as a player, you began your journey as a coach. How has the experience been so far, and what are your goals for the future?

This is my third year as a coach, and it has been a continuous learning experience. Every opportunity has taught me something new, and I’m grateful to those who believed in me. My goal is to keep growing, improving, and one day make a significant impact as a coach.

Finally, what are your thoughts on Argentina’s recent performances and the future of the national team?

Argentina has been the strongest team in recent years, and being ranked number one is no coincidence. Under Scaloni, the team has developed a great sense of unity and joy. I’m optimistic about the future and confident we’ll continue achieving great results.