Adams on Torino wonder winner: Best goal of my career
Che Adams has declared his winner for Torino last night as the best goal of his career.

Adams jumped from the bench and hit a wonder goal in the second-half to help Toro to a 1-0 win at Empoli.

"I saw (Devis) Vasquez out of goal and I tried to shoot, I already had it in my head," he sais afterwards.

"There was a lot of pressure tonight, it's true that I scored the best goal of my career, but what matters most is that we got the three points."

On his performance as a substitute, the former Southampton striker added: "I didn't come in with that desire because I was on the bench at the start of the match, we all wanted to do well tonight in this difficult moment."

 

 

