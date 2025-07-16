AC Milan prospect Camarda thrilled to make Lecce move

Francesco Camarda is delighted joining Lecce.

The teenage striker joins Lecce on a season-long loan from AC Milan.

Camarda, at his presentation today, declared: "I'm a number nine; playing in the penalty area is my daily bread. I'm working to improve outside the box as well. I consider myself a hard worker, I aim to improve every day and I aspire to do better.

"I want to take advantage of every opportunity I can get. The club has placed so much faith in me, and I want to repay it. I'll give my all for this club and for the fans. The future will depend on the present.

"This year, I'm focused on myself. I'll work hard to improve myself and for the team. We have a goal and we want to achieve it at all costs."

Lecce meet Milan in the second round this new season and Camarda added: "I'll play against my old teammates but I'll give 100% to win, it's the first in front of our fans at home."