Tribal Football
Most Read
Man United make Marcus Rashford compromise as Barcelona circle
Liverpool to snap up Isak for £120M as they break British transfer record once again
Real Madrid actively discussing Vinicius Junior sale
HUGE Chelsea player sale to begin after Club World Cup victory

AC Milan prospect Camarda thrilled to make Lecce move

Carlos Volcano
AC Milan prospect Camarda thrilled to make Lecce move
AC Milan prospect Camarda thrilled to make Lecce moveLecce/X.com
Francesco Camarda is delighted joining Lecce.

The teenage striker joins Lecce on a season-long loan from AC Milan.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Camarda, at his presentation today, declared: "I'm a number nine; playing in the penalty area is my daily bread. I'm working to improve outside the box as well. I consider myself a hard worker, I aim to improve every day and I aspire to do better.

"I want to take advantage of every opportunity I can get. The club has placed so much faith in me, and I want to repay it. I'll give my all for this club and for the fans. The future will depend on the present.

"This year, I'm focused on myself. I'll work hard to improve myself and for the team. We have a goal and we want to achieve it at all costs."

Lecce meet Milan in the second round this new season and Camarda added: "I'll play against my old teammates but I'll give 100% to win, it's the first in front of our fans at home."

 

Mentions
Serie ACamarda FrancescoLecceAC MilanFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd battle AC Milan for Brighton fullback Estupinan
AC Milan set Adli price as Sassuolo join Napoli interest
AC Milan table offer for Liverpool striker Nunez