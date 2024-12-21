Tribal Football
AC Milan owners RedBird complete refinancing loan

AC Milan owners RedBird have completed a refinancing loan early with predecessors Elliott.

Gerry Cardinale and his RedBird is being protested against by unhappy fans, but there are no plans to sell up.

Milan announced on Friday: "AC Milan today informed that a refinancing of the vendor loan held by entities advised by Elliott Advisors UK Limited (“Elliott”) has been completed.

“The refinancing with Elliott, in its position solely as lender, includes an additional investment of €170 million by AC Milan’s owner, RedBird Capital (“RedBird”), reducing the principal amount of the loan to €489 million, now with a maturity of July 2028.”

When Elliott sold Milan to RedBird, they maintained places on  the board and also included a loan to the club.

