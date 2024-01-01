AC Milan hero Costacurta underwhelmed by Fonseca choice

AC Milan hero Billy Costacurta admits he's found the appointment of coach Paulo Fonseca as underwhelming.

Costacurta rates the Portuguese as an uninspired choice.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "He didn't excite me, but at the same time I don't feel like criticising the decision made because Fonseca is a good person, a serious professional.

"I would have another coach was preferred because the fans needed someone who could make them dream. In my time, those who made them dream were the players who were bought, while now the big market moves are not possible. The choice of the coach cannot be made with people in mind, but in short..."

Asked who he would have preferred, Costacurta continued: "On someone who has a stroke of genius: Conte, De Zerbi or Sarri. I also like Thiago Motta who, however, had already taken a certain direction for some time. For Milan's philosophy, I recognise that Fonseca is the right choice, the most aligned coach to the new course.

"The Portuguese has proven to be a good coach, but I don't know if he will be able to bring the Rossoneri back to winning ways."