AC Milan great Weah happy seeing son playing for Juventus

AC Milan great George Weah has explained why his son plays for the USA.

Juventus wing-back Timothy Weah could also have played for his father's Liberia.

Advertisement Advertisement

Weah Snr told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "When the time came, he told me that he grew up with his friends in New York and felt like he wanted to represent the United States. It was an opportunity for him to take and there was no reason for me to put a spanner in the works.

“I had even talked to (Paolo) Maldini about him, as Milan were observing him, but in the end he went to Juventus. I am very happy that he is now at Juventus, as I always supported the Bianconeri due to Michel Platini.

“I am convinced he has real margin for improvement.”