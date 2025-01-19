AC Milan goalkeeper Maignan rallies teammates after Juventus defeat: We can't give up

AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan sought to rally his teammates after their defeat at Juventus.

Milan were beaten 2-0 in Turin on Saturday night.

Maignan said afterwards: "They were more precise and scored. Then we didn't have any more chances to score.

"We must not give up. In football, bad moments happen. After a draw and a defeat we cannot lower our heads and give up, but we must work.

"Now we have an important match in the Champions League (against Girona), let's think about that immediately."

On an injury strain he suffered, the Frenchman also said: “I felt a little thing in my adductor, it wasn’t serious. I wanted to get back on the pitch and not leave my teammates. I finished the match physically well."