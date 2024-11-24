AC Milan director Ibrahimovic: Much more to come from Leao - if he believes

AC Milan director Zlatan Ibrahimovic feels Rafael Leao needs to find more self-belief.

Ibrahimovic insists the Portugal attacker has world class potential, but he needs to be more sure in his ability.

He told DAZN: "I've always been proud of him. When I met him he was a kid, now he's more mature and he's the footballer. There are moments and other moments, now he's having a good time.

"We're behind him, helping him and motivating him to always do well. As a footballer he has to make the difference, he's one of the best in the world and he has to prove it".

The Swede also remarked: "I think he doesn't know how strong he is, when he understands it everything will come out. There is pressure on him because he is one of the strongest, otherwise we wouldn't have talked about Leao.

"Balance is needed, it depends on the player's character. The player also has the responsibility to do more, but everyone is different. With experience he has to find the switch to do things and he is doing it."

