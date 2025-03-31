AC Milan chief Ibra comes clean: Why you haven't seen me at Milanello for a month

AC Milan director Zlatan Ibrahimovic has dismissed reports he's on the brink of leaving.

Ibrahimovic hasn't been seen at the club's Milanello HQ in almost a month.

But the 43-year-old has now brushed aside the rumours, insisting to DAZN: "The truth is that I was sick when I got my hair cut, so my body was shocked and gave me a virus.

"No, I'm kidding. I had a virus and even lost three kilos, but now I'm here and present. I'm here to help everyone, both on and off the pitch. I'm the present and the future of Milan."

Ibrahimovic also dismisses reports of a rift with Milan chief exec Giorgio Furlani.

"I read that someone said that I had an argument with Furlani, but it's all false and made up. I talk to Furlani every day about all sorts of things, today, yesterday and tomorrow," added the Swede.