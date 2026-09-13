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McInnes lauds Rangers’ collective effort in Celtic demolition

McInnes lauds Rangers’ collective effort in Celtic demolition
McInnes lauds Rangers’ collective effort in Celtic demolitionAndrew Milligan, PA Images / Alamy / Profimedia

Derek McInnes praised everyone involved after Rangers produced a dominant 3-0 victory over Celtic to reach the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals.

Dan Neil scored twice, either side of Kevin Kelsy’s strike, as Rangers secured an emphatic Old Firm triumph.

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McInnes said the result underlined the strength of the Rangers squad, with players and supporters playing their part in a memorable victory.

“The game needed our full attention; it needed a big performance, and I thought from minute one we got after Celtic, we tried to play through the lines, we tried to engage with the strikers when the press came, and I thought we just about got the balance right,” McInnes told RangersTV

“Ultimately you still need to capitalise on good moments, something we have not been doing enough, and we got good goals at good times.

“It was a great finish from Dan for the first one, and I was delighted at how we were in the first-half. 

“We knew Celtic, being Celtic, they have got good options on the bench; they can change things, but I thought in the main we just carried on where we left off.”

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Derek McInnesDaniel NeilCelticRangersScottish Cup

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