Zinedine Zidane turns down €100m Saudi offer

Real Madrid and Juventus legend Zinedine Zidane has reportedly turned down a massive €100m one-year offer from the Saudi Pro League.

Zidane, 52, has been without a job since leaving Real Madrid back in the summer of 2021 where he won two La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues.

He has reportedly had several offers to return to management, including the Man United job, but has resisted the urge to make a comeback.

Now, according to L’Equipe, the latest of those offers came from Al-Hilal, who were willing to pay him a massive €100m just one year.

The Saudi Pro League club are on the lookout for a new manager following the dismissal of Jorge Jesus earlier in the season.

Inter Milan’s Simone Inzaghi has been heavily linked with the position but he is yet to make a decision following his side’s humiliation 5-0 defeat to PSG in the Champions League final.