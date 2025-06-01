Tribal Football
Most Read
Viktor Gyokeres informs Ruben Amorim of final Man United transfer decision
Man United to raid Sporting for Bruno Fernandes replacement
Willem II hold off Telstar to reach relegation final
Brighton set price as Arsenal prepare Pedro move

Zinedine Zidane turns down €100m Saudi offer

Alex Roberts
Zinedine Zidane turns down €100m Saudi offer
Zinedine Zidane turns down €100m Saudi offerLa Liga
Real Madrid and Juventus legend Zinedine Zidane has reportedly turned down a massive €100m one-year offer from the Saudi Pro League.

Zidane, 52, has been without a job since leaving Real Madrid back in the summer of 2021 where he won two La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He has reportedly had several offers to return to management, including the Man United job, but has resisted the urge to make a comeback.

Now, according to L’Equipe, the latest of those offers came from Al-Hilal, who were willing to pay him a massive €100m just one year.

The Saudi Pro League club are on the lookout for a new manager following the dismissal of Jorge Jesus earlier in the season.

Inter Milan’s Simone Inzaghi has been heavily linked with the position but he is yet to make a decision following his side’s humiliation 5-0 defeat to PSG in the Champions League final.

Mentions
Saudi Professional LeagueZidane ZinedineReal MadridJuventusAl Hilal