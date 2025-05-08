Roma star Dybala: Saudi offer forced me to think

AS Roma star Paulo Dybala admits an offer from the Saudi Pro League has given him pause for thought.

The Argentina international has been the subject of interest from the SPL in recent transfer windows, but he still remains with the Giallorossi.

Dybala revealed to Sports Illustrated: “I won’t lie, these are figures that really make you think.

"But the truth is, I am very happy here in Rome and my family is very happy here too. My wife is a very important part of my life and her happiness is my happiness too, and if you ask my mother, she was the one who least wanted me to leave.

“I’ve had a great career and the love I’m receiving from Roma, from the fans from the club, the owners and from the people in the streets, I don’t know if I’d get that anywhere else.

"When you put anything on the scale you have to go with what weighs the most, and that’s why we decided to stay in Rome.”