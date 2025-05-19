Nunez eyes Saudi move as he considers Napoli offer

Tribal Football
Liverpool star Darwin Nunez has received an offer from the Saudi Pro League but is also open to a summer move to Napoli.

The Uruguay international has been linked with a summer move, with Antonio Conte's team and Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid both interested in signing him.

According to Asharq Al-Awsat, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, along with Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad, and Al-Ahli, are all potential candidates.

Nunez is expected to leave Anfield after a disappointing season. He made 45 appearances for Liverpool, but only 17 were starts.

